Huntington City Mission opens new mental health facility

Anchor of Hope opening
Anchor of Hope opening(WSAZ)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Anchor of Hope is a new mental health facility opened by the Huntington City Mission Tuesday.

The facility will offer onsite counseling and crisis services.

Huntington City Mission also said that with partnering agencies in the community, the new location can provide long-term behavioral care for the unsheltered and homeless.

The new building is located at 1016 6th Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Johnson has been charged with DUI less than .150, fleeing from an officer, and obstructing.
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Fourpole creek
Walton Volunteer Fire Chief John Kelley said an ATV driver died when he collided with the...
One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
West Virginia State Police arrested Jamie Lucas,30, of Branchland, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in connection with shots-fired incidents

Latest News

“Swimming with Deonco:” South Charleston provides free swim lessons to honor a lost life
“Swimming with Deonco:” South Charleston provides free swim lessons to honor a lost life
Firework safety for Fourth of July
Firework safety for Fourth of July
Portsmouth City Council to consider funding for Spartan Stadium upgrades
Portsmouth City Council to consider funding for Spartan Stadium upgrades
Heating-up into weekend
First Warning Forecast