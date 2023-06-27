Huntington City Mission opens new mental health facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Anchor of Hope is a new mental health facility opened by the Huntington City Mission Tuesday.

The facility will offer onsite counseling and crisis services.

Huntington City Mission also said that with partnering agencies in the community, the new location can provide long-term behavioral care for the unsheltered and homeless.

The new building is located at 1016 6th Avenue.

