Man’s foot injured during shooting, police say

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured late Monday evening during a shooting in the 800 block of 19th Street.

The shooting on June 26 happened around 10 p.m., according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say when they arrived they discovered a 48-year-old man had been shot in his foot.

He was transported to the hospital with what officers say appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Johnson has been charged with DUI less than .150, fleeing from an officer, and obstructing.
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Fourpole creek
Walton Volunteer Fire Chief John Kelley said an ATV driver died when he collided with the...
One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
West Virginia State Police arrested Jamie Lucas,30, of Branchland, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in connection with shots-fired incidents

Latest News

Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on...
Prestonsburg Police Chief resigns
The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.
Two dead in shooting
Two dead in shooting
Cornell is accused of shooting at an Olive Hill officer in a parking lot.
Case of man accused of shooting at officer sent to grand jury