Portsmouth City Council to consider funding for Spartan Stadium upgrades

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The National Football League of today can trace its roots back to Portsmouth, Ohio. In the early 1930s, Portsmouth was home to it’s own NFL team known as the Portsmouth Spartans. The stadium where the Spartans played their home games was called Universal Stadium and it still stands today. The old stadium, now called Spartan Municipal Stadium, is nearly 100 years old and in poor condition.

“As people see the material decline of the stadium, they associate it with the decline of the city,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

The old stadium has hosted games that includes some of the city’s most prolific athletes. Today, it is home to the Notre Dame Titans football team, and the Notre Dame community is doing all it can to keep the stadium alive.

“Notre Dame has faced opposition from opposing teams when they come in this locker room and the teams did not want to return to the stadium,” said Dunne.

Dunne says city council members will be considering a proposal to allocate nearly $60,000 to correct electrical issues at the stadium and renovate the locker rooms.

“We can see that there is a lot of concerns about overall cleanliness, the aesthetics of course, but then we also want to make sure there is no more structural damage that comes through,” said Dunne.

Roaming the sidelines for the Titans in 2023 will be new head football Coach Buster Davis. He’s been in Portsmouth for about a month and has quickly learned about the history of the venue that his program calls home. He hopes councilmembers will choose to make the historic stadium a priority.

“When you have a great stadium, when you have a great following from school to community and you have all of the things that kids see... it’s really a unique thing. We’re really excited to be here,” said Davis.

City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 10th.

