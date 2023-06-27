Prestonsburg Police Chief resigns

Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on...
Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on July 19, 2021(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) – The Prestonsburg Police Chief has turned in his resignation, according to the City of Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

Chief Randy Woods was sworn in on July 19, 2021.

Mayor Stapleton tells WSAZ.com Director of Public Safety, Ross Shurtleff, will serve as the interim chief.

Shurtleff has worked for the Prestonsburg Police Department for many years.

The announcement comes just days before the anniversary of the ambush-style shooting in Allen that killed three officers and a K-9.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Johnson has been charged with DUI less than .150, fleeing from an officer, and obstructing.
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Fourpole creek
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Walton Volunteer Fire Chief John Kelley said an ATV driver died when he collided with the...
One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike
West Virginia State Police arrested Jamie Lucas,30, of Branchland, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in connection with shots-fired incidents

Latest News

The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.
Two dead in shooting
Two dead in shooting
Cornell is accused of shooting at an Olive Hill officer in a parking lot.
Case of man accused of shooting at officer sent to grand jury
The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.
Police | Vehicle linked to deadly shooting located