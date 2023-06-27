Prestonsburg Police Chief resigns

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) – The Prestonsburg Police Chief has turned in his resignation, according to the City of Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

Chief Randy Woods was sworn in on July 19, 2021.

Mayor Stapleton tells WSAZ.com Director of Public Safety, Ross Shurtleff, will serve as the interim chief.

Shurtleff has worked for the Prestonsburg Police Department for many years.

The announcement comes just days before the anniversary of the ambush-style shooting in Allen that killed three officers and a K-9.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.