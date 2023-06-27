“Swimming with Deonco:” South Charleston provides free swim lessons to honor a lost life

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six year old Deonco Howard lost his life one year ago after he had drowned in the Kanawha river with his aunt Michelle Godsey.

Now, one year later, his mother, Joniesha Johnson is turning this tragedy into a movement - one swim lesson at a time.

“Everyone that knew Deonco knew that he was a happy kid and wherever you see Deonco, Deonco was always smiling,” Johnson said.

Today, Johnson partnered with the city of South Charleston and the American Red Cross to create “Swimming with Deonco,” a program that will provide free swim lessons at the South Charleston Community Center taught by Red Cross licensed instructors. The swim lessons will begin July 10th and open to anyone with a medical card, according to a press release.

Johnson said she created this program as a way to honor her son and spread awareness on the importance of water safety; A message that the American Red Cross believes will save many lives.

“Given that there are approximately 10 drowning deaths a day in the united states, that is a huge impact that just learning how to swim can make,” Erica Mani, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross said.

Johnson said that she hopes these classes will leave a lasting impact on the community and that her son will always be remembered.

“I hope that through out the years his memory, and his legacy and his name will continue to live on,” Johnson said. “I’m also hoping that Deonco will be able to save many lives from his program. If he saves one life, we have done our job.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.