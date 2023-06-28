Aftermath of Canadian wildfires impacting the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Health and Human Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move into our region.

In the Charleston and Huntington areas, those with underlying health concerns would be the most susceptible to negative health effects from the smoke.

Terry Fletcher with the Department of Environmental Protection says their goal is to ensure everyone stays safe and knows the proper steps to take during this time.

“These are kind of short-spiked events, these are not something that we intend or that we expect to be long term in the area,” Fletcher said. “If you take those precautions, we don’t expect any long-term health impacts from the smoke in the area.”

But for some, staying inside is not always an option. Dr. Steven Eshenaur with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says wearing an N-95 mask can help prevent any health issues that may arise.

“Those are the ones that really can filter out those really small particles that make up most of smoke,” Dr. Eshenaur said.

He said taking preventative steps during this time, like masking, staying indoors, and staying in air-conditioned areas with filtration, can drastically help someone who may be concerned about health side effects.

“I don’t think its anything to be panicked about because we have seen this throughout the state, but we do need to be cautious and use precaution such as staying indoors and avoiding as much outdoor exposure as possible,” Dr. Eshenaur said.

For anyone interested in following the maps and understanding the air quality movements in their area, the Department of Environmental Protection says they can to go to airnow.gov for more information.

