Boyd County’s Biggs commits to Pitt

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Boyd County rising senior Audrey Biggs has decided on her college plans, and the Lion keeping the cat theme going at the next level. She committed to the Pitt Panthers on Tuesday.

The 6-0 small forward averaged 17.5 points per game as a sophomore, but suffered a torn ACL last summer and spent much of the year re-habbing. Still she came back to play in the latter half of her junior season and if full go for her senior year.

Biggs is the first Pitt recruit in the 2024 signing class.

She also plays for the West Virginia Thunder AAU team.

