Hazy, Smoky sky day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The skies turned dull and dingy on Tuesday afternoon. A thick haze draped the skyline courtesy of the latest advance of western Canada wildfire smoke. The wind blew from the west and northwest helping to transport that dirty air thru towns like Chicago, Toledo and Indianapolis. Visibilities in many Midwest towns resembled a foggy London even during the day. Vision at ground level was routinely 1.5-3 miles. In comparison, our region experienced visibilities near 5 miles.

This is the third episode of smoke this month as the parched June in Canada has been the breeding ground for lightning induced forest fires. Some almost 3000 in totality, these blazes have already charred 19 million Canadian acres (1 acre= area of football field) of forestlands..

Overnight fair skies with light winds will lead to patchy dense fog. That fog would then team with the haze and smoke to make for another day of dull yellowy skies. If concentrations of smoke get high enough as measured by the EPA, then an air pollution alert would be needed as it has been in Cedar Grove Iowa, Chicago and Indy to name a few Midwest towns.

If you smell smoke on Wednesday then remember the golden rule; namely, elderly, the very young and people with respiratory issues should avoid the outdoors and stay in air-conditioned homes.

Finally, it was chemist Vanessa Fletcher who taught me 30 years ago that the “SOLUTION TO POLLUTION IS DILUTION”. That’s a fancy way of saying we need a good healthy rain to cleanse the air of the smoke and haze. That rain should come by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.