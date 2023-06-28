Hazy sun from western Canada fires returns

The blowing smoke from wildfires in Manitoba, Canada have plunged northeastern South Dakota...
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The skies turned dull and dingy on Tuesday afternoon. A thick haze draped the skyline courtesy of western Canada wildfire smoke that invaded the region. The wind from the west and northwest helped to transport that dirty air thru towns like Chicago, Toledo and Indianapolis. This is the third episode of smoke this month as the parched month in Canada has been the breeding ground for lightning induced forest fires, some 3000 in totality. Already this year 19 million acres (1 acre= area of football field) of forestlands have been charred up north.

Tonight fair skies with light winds will lead to patchy dense fog. Low 65. Wednesday hazy sun will take over with a whiff of smoke likely to be detected. The sunburn index thru the haze is NO LESSENED so an SPF 30 will be needed for kids heading to the pool. Highs will reach the 80s.

By Thursday and Friday hotter, hazy sunshine and an increase in humidity will make the air feel uncomfortable. Highs will get close to 90 both days. While Thursday stays dry, a good chance of a thunderstorm will appear on Friday.

The pre-holiday weekend will feature a muggy, hazy air mass in control with a gully washing downpour close by on both days. When and where the heavens open up will be a short term forecast dilemma. Weekend highs will be in the steamy 80s with lows near 70. Given the cloudburst capability the air will have by then, the chance of localized flash flooding would have to be closely monitored.

