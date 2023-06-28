Marshall’s Morgan Zerkle meets with media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Morgan Zerkle won’t officially be introduced as Marshall’s new softball coach until Friday, but the former Marshall All American had a little tuneup with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Zerkle was conducting a softball camp at Valley Park in Hurricane and took time to talk about her new job.

The former Cabell Midland star became an All American at Marshall, twice a national finalist for college softball player of the year, and also was a member of the U-S Women’s National team.

She replaces Megan Smith Lyon, who left to be the head coach at North Carolina, as the head coach of Thundering Herd softball

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.