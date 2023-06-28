Marshall’s Morgan Zerkle meets with media

(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Morgan Zerkle won’t officially be introduced as Marshall’s new softball coach until Friday, but the former Marshall All American had a little tuneup with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Zerkle was conducting a softball camp at Valley Park in Hurricane and took time to talk about her new job.

The former Cabell Midland star became an All American at Marshall, twice a national finalist for college softball player of the year, and also was a member of the U-S Women’s National team.

She replaces Megan Smith Lyon, who left to be the head coach at North Carolina, as the head coach of Thundering Herd softball

