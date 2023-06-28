Ordinance passes banning minors from attending adult live performances in Putnam County

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission voted to pass an ordinance that prevents minors from attending live adult entertainment performances.

After comments from more than 20 members of the public, the decision was made during the meeting Tuesday night.

Andy Skidmore, Putnam County Commission President, said he hears the concerns from the public.

“You know, I understand their concerns, but also the new ordinance that I wanted to point out is sexual orientation doesn’t matter,” said Skidmore. “So whether someone is gay or straight, that doesn’t matter in this ordinance.”

Skidmore said the ordinance is meant to protect kids, regardless of their sexual orientation.

The commission president also wanted to make it clear this ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of the county.

Following Tuesday evening’s meeting, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia released a statement saying Putnam county sided with censorship.

Eli Baumwell, the ACLU-WV advocacy director said, “Last week, Florida’s so-called drag ban was blocked by a federal court. Putnam County Commissioners had a choice this evening: pander to the pro-censorship crowd or protect taxpayers from potential costly litigation. They chose to pander. Drag is many things: It is art; it is protest; and it is protected speech under the First Amendment. One thing drag is not is inherently obscene.”

