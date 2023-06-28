Queen of Clean | Grease stain fighter

For more information, go to QueenofClean.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: How to remove grease and oil spills while you are out.

How to

1. If you are out to dinner at a restaurant, or even if grease splatters on you while you are cooking, use artificial sweetener immediately to blot the stain. The fine powder will absorb the oil.

2. You may have to keep blotting and using more sweetener, but it really works! And artificial sweetener is always handy at any restaurant.

3. It is best if you can run into the rest room and remove the stained garment and then treat it. Give it time to work.

Notes: Once you are home, treat the spot with your stain remover and launder as usual.

Warnings & Cautions: No, sugar doesn’t work!

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

