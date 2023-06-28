Queen of Clean | How to make a drill debris cup

For more information, go to QueenofClean.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: Keep drilling mess from falling all over

How to

1. Take a plastic, styrafoam, or clear plastic cup - I prefer a clear cup because you can see what you are doing better.

2. Cut the cup height down to several inches - trim as needed

3. Punch or drill a hole into the center of the base of the remaining cup

4. Slip over the drill bit

5. The drywall, wood shavings, or whatever you are drilling, will fall into the cup instead of on you, the floor, or any other surface.

6. There’s no messy cleanup. Throw the cup and the mess away when you are done.

Notes: This is especially great if you are drilling overhead.

For more information, go to: QueenofClean.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.
Police | Vehicle linked to deadly shooting located
Walton Volunteer Fire Chief John Kelley said an ATV driver died when he collided with the...
One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike
1 person hospitalized in shooting
1 person hospitalized after shooting
The logo graphic for WSAZ NewsChannel 3.
First Warning Forecast | A smoky, hazy Wednesday

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Grease stain fighter
Queen of Clean | Grease stain fighter
Addiction Recovery Care | Your past doesn't define your future
Addiction Recovery Care | Your past doesn’t define your future
Revive Dental & Implant Center
Revive Dental & Implant Center
Kyle Tipton performs on Studio 3
Kyle Tipton performs on Studio 3
Rubber Ducky Race returns to the Regatta
Rubber Ducky Race returns to the Regatta