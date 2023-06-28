Queen of Clean | How to make a drill debris cup

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: Keep drilling mess from falling all over

How to

1. Take a plastic, styrafoam, or clear plastic cup - I prefer a clear cup because you can see what you are doing better.

2. Cut the cup height down to several inches - trim as needed

3. Punch or drill a hole into the center of the base of the remaining cup

4. Slip over the drill bit

5. The drywall, wood shavings, or whatever you are drilling, will fall into the cup instead of on you, the floor, or any other surface.

6. There’s no messy cleanup. Throw the cup and the mess away when you are done.

Notes: This is especially great if you are drilling overhead.

For more information, go to: QueenofClean.com.

