Resources available at the Gallia County Veterans Service Office

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Veterans Service Office has plenty of resources available to help support those who have served our country.

John Thomas and Jason Danford stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the services they offer.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.