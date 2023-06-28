Route 60 paving project in Ona and Barboursville resumes

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A re-scheduled paving project on Route 60 in Barboursville and Ona resumed Tuesday evening with altered hours intended to lessen the impact on traffic.

Work on the project got underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, leading to backed up traffic on Route 60 near the Huntington Mall.

“I actually forgot they were going to do this,” Branchland resident Rhonda Webb said as she waited in traffic. “It’s okay, I just wish it would move a little faster.”

Work on the project began in early June, with crews working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Work is now being done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruptions.

An official with the Division of Highways said ditching and other work to prepare for the paving project had to be done during the day, but they were concerned paving during the day would be too disruptive.

“It needs to be done with the potholes and everything in the road,” Jodi Scarberry, who’s from Barboursville, told WSAZ as she waited to get through the construction area.

During the evening, overnight, and early morning hours, drivers can expect to see lane closures between Billy Bob’s Wonderland and Ona Elementary and experience delays.

According to the DOH, flaggers and pilot trucks will be in the area to help direct traffic while crews are working. Work is expected to be completed before July 4.

