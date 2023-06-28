Smoky skies steal the headlines

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With a spell of hot and humid weather set to arrive, it seems strange that the weather talk these days focuses on Canadian smoke. But in this spring-summer that has overall lacked heat and rain, the headliner is indeed that cloak of murkiness that hangs in the distance. This week, winds in the high atmosphere have turned in from the northwest. Blowing from the western Canadian prairies and then march steadily into the Northern US and Great Lakes region, those winds are carrying waves of soot and smoke known as particulate matter all the way into Appalachia. So high is the concentration of smoke that many people are not only seeing thew smoky haze but also getting a whiff of the soot. It will take some weekend downpours in thunderheads to cleanse our air.

Tonight skies will remain fair with haze, smoke and fog teaming up for another murky start. Low 62. Thursday hot hazy sunshine with a whiff of smoke. Highs will get close to 90.

Friday showers and thunderstorms will be off to our west most of the day. Those squalls look to arrive by late afternoon-evening. Feeding on the fuel provided by a hazy and hot 90 degree day, these storms look to be armed with strong winds capable of power hits and downpours capable of cleansing the air while creating pockets of street flooding.

The weekend through Independence Day will feature plenty of dry hours for parades, pool parties and picnics. The caveat focuses on a daily downpour which can spawn a local flash flood. Highs in the 80s this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.