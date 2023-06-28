World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

IMAGES: Artist depictions of the world's biggest cruise ship set to depart in 2024. (Royal Caribbean International via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Set sail in style - the world’s biggest cruise ship is set to debut in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s “Icon of the Seas” is making a big splash.

It was built in Finland and recently began open sea tests. Weighing in at around 250,000 gross tonnes (over 280,000 tons), it boasts the largest cruise ship waterpark, over 40 ways to dine, seven pools, 20 decks and more amenities.

The family-friendly boat is Royal Caribbean International’s first ship powered by clean energy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

