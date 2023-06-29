Bar break-in caught on camera

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business in Huntington has been broken into three times in the past couple months.

The owner of Taps at Heritage is sharing security images and video of the latest theft, hoping somebody recognizes the thief.

The video shows a man in a hood inside the bar around 5 a.m. Friday. WSAZ is told the thief got away with cash but left behind a couple garbage bags filled with bottles.

Kathy McKenna is the executive director of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which owns the property at Heritage Station.

“It’s very frustrating,” McKenna said. “We’re the landlords, and we don’t like these things happening to our tenants. We want them to stay here and be happy and not deal with the aggravation of being robbed every time you turn around.”

She says Taps has had numerous items stolen off its patio, apart from the break-ins.

McKenna says they plan to cut off access to the space by Taps between an alley and the riverfront that’s used as a walkway.

“We’re working on a couple things around here to help mitigate some of the recent robberies that have happened at Taps,” she said. “We’re going to try to cut off the pathway behind the alleyway back here so people can’t head back and forth from the riverfront over here. We’ve secured his door a little better and put in additional camera stuff.”

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

