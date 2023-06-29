Beach Safety | What to do if you’re caught in a rip current

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ocean waters can pose a major threat -- a threat that can be difficult to spot on first glance.

Rip currents are channelized currents of water, flowing away from shore at surf beaches, and can sweep even the strongest swimmer away. They can even form in the Great Lakes.

Huntington YMCA Aquatics Director Cortney Greene says these currents can be dangerous, but says if swimmers get caught in one, to remain calm.

“If you are caught in a rip current, you wanna make sure that you do not panic, the rip current is not going to take you under the water, it is just going to take you away from shore,” Greene said.

The National Weather Service says swimmers should never swim against a rip current, and the best chance to escape is by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. Swimmers may also be able to escape by floating or treading water if the current circulates back to shore.

If swimmers feel they are unable to reach the shore by themselves, drawing attention and waving for help are the best thing to do.

Lifeguards also advise against trying to save someone else from a rip current as this could also pose a major risk.

“Definitely do not try to rescue someone who is in a rip current, normally those rescuers are the one who drown if they are not professionally trained,” Greene said.

If a swimmer appears to need help, lifeguards say it is best to immediately alert the on-site lifeguards, or call emergency rescue services if no lifeguard is currently on the beach.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.