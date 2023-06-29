Car stolen in Lexington with 4-year-old inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for someone who stole a car early Thursday morning with a child inside.

Police say the car was stolen from a Speedway on Nicholasville Road around 4:30 a.m. A four-year-old was in the car.

Officers were searching when dispatch got a call about a vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Cooper Drive.

Investigators confirmed the abandoned car was the vehicle stolen from the Speedway.

The child was found inside and returned to their parent after being checked out by first responders.

Police could not say what led up to the theft of the car, or whether the car was left running when it happened.

There have been no arrests so far.

