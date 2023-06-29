Construction device near Nitro-St. Albans bridge catches fire

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A device being used for the current construction job near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge caught fire on Thursday.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, the device was used to push the steel beams into the bridge.

The fire department says flames were put out and no injuries were reported.

The fire did not impact traffic on the bridge.

