Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Family members say they conduct searches daily.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed with WYMT that the remains of Kandi Green Gonzales were found.

Gonzales had been missing since June 1, 2021.

Nelson said her remains was found neat the Left Fork of Abbott Community just outside of Prestonsburg.

Gonzales’ last known location was on Abbott Creek Road.

WYMT reported on the search for Gonzales back in 2021.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.
Names released in deadly Montgomery shooting
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Walton Volunteer Fire Chief John Kelley said an ATV driver died when he collided with the...
One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike
1 person hospitalized in shooting
1 person hospitalized after shooting
Ordinance passes banning minors from attending adult live performances in Putnam County
Ordinance passes banning minors from attending adult live performances in Putnam County

Latest News

Mausoleum fire raises concerns
Woman seeks answers after mausoleum fire closes building
Mausoleum fire raises concerns
Mausoleum fire raises concerns
Customers frustrated after issues with phone service
Customers frustrated after intermittent phone service issues
Aftermath of Canadian wildfires impacting the Tri-State
Aftermath of Canadian wildfires impacting the Tri-State