Estate planning help

Certified financial planner Josh Chambers talks about estate planning on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Josh has been in the financial industry since 2017, joining Baird in 2021. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional focusing on building in-depth financial plans, to provide a roadmap for his client’s future. He also specializes in retirement income strategies and life insurance plans. After spending time in the United States Army as a Patriot Missile Repairer, Josh returned to his home state of West Virginia, to earn his Bachelor of Science and MBA from Marshall University. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Schauna, and two sons, Logan and Lucas.

For more information, visit; https://mazelonchambersneffgroup.bairdwealth.com/

You can also follow along with them on Facebook or give Josh a call at 304-340-3765.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal shooting investigation enters second day
Names released in deadly Montgomery shooting
U.S. cities blanketed by haze
WVDEP, DHHR issue statewide air quality advisory
WSAZ Investigates | False Security
WSAZ Investigates | False Security
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.
Human remains identified as woman missing 2 years
Staycation for July 4th weekend
Staycation for July 4th weekend
Google search trends for June
Google search trends for June
Cole Gannon performs on Studio 3
Cole Gannon performs on Studio 3