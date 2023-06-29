Estate planning help

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Josh has been in the financial industry since 2017, joining Baird in 2021. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional focusing on building in-depth financial plans, to provide a roadmap for his client’s future. He also specializes in retirement income strategies and life insurance plans. After spending time in the United States Army as a Patriot Missile Repairer, Josh returned to his home state of West Virginia, to earn his Bachelor of Science and MBA from Marshall University. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Schauna, and two sons, Logan and Lucas.

