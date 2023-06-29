Fatty liver disease on the rise throughout tri-state region

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - It’s a disease impacting people throughout the U.S and especially in our region.

Fatty liver disease is on the rise, and Southern Ohio Medical Center gastroenterologist Dr. Jesse Houghton wants people to be aware.

“It’s the abnormal about of accumulation of fat in the liver, and why does this occur? The main mechanisms are believed to be excessive caloric intake as well as excessive circulating blood sugar levels,” Houghton said.

If you’re not eating a healthy diet, it will take a toll on your liver because excess blood sugar gets deposited there.

That can lead you to fatty liver disease. Up to 30% of adults in this country are believed to have it.

“As the obesity in this country grows, so does the fatty liver epidemic especially in our tri-state area, we have increased obesity rates and diabetes,” Houghton said. “It’s such a big problem around here. That’s because the classic patient around here that comes down with this is an obese patient with diabetes, has high cholesterol and drinks excessive amounts of soda pop.”

Having this disease can lead to inflammation around the liver, which can lead to scarring. Those problems could put you in the hospital.

Houghton says taking preventative measures, like exercising and eating a healthy diet, helps because this disease is hard to diagnose.

“The problem is it’s a silent condition. It really doesn’t cause any symptoms, mainly because the liver doesn’t have any pain nerve fibers,” he said.

On top of the fruits and veggies, Houghton recommends a cup of coffee or two every day.

“Coffee intake has shown to be has shown to be very beneficial for the liver, so I try to get my patients off of soda pop,” he said.

Houghton says the coffee does not have to be black; a little creamer and sugar is just fine.

It’s important to keep up on regular doctor’s visits because this is mainly diagnosed through scans.

