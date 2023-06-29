First Warning Forecast | Hazy, Hot, and Humid weather moves back into the area for Thursday

Stormy Friday after
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As high pressure moves off to the east for your day on Thursday, southerly winds will begin to push some of the smoke out of our area; however, it doesn’t appear this will kick all of our smoke out, as the winds wont be strong enough. As an area of low pressure pushes eastward, humidity being pulled in from the Gulf of Mexico will allow for overall showers and thunderstorm chances to increase as we head into Friday.

With southerly winds continuing Friday, temperatures are expected to continue to be very warm. While this may allow for a lot of energy to be available to storms, the latest data is suggesting some morning rain on Friday from a decaying line of storms, which will ultimately limit the energy available to some of those storms later in the day. Still, it’ll be worth keeping an eye to the sky for the afternoon hours of Friday.

Continued chances of those storms on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, before things clear out. I will mention, Saturday will certainly not be a washout, as things will be rather scattered. Sunday, and Monday though will be a different story. Temps will cool down into the lower and middle 80s, and the rain should clear out much of the smoke.

High pressure builds in for Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing for better weather conditions to return to the overall area over those two days.

