Human remains identified as woman missing 2 years

Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.
Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Floyd County, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police said Thursday human remains found on April 27, 2022 are those of missing woman Kandi Gonzalez.

Troopers say they are conducting a death investigation, and the cause of Gonzalez’s death is undetermined at this time.

Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.

Upon her disappearance, a search was initiated by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office told WSAZ at the time of Gonzalez’s disappearance that she was reported disoriented and trespassing in a stranger’s backyard less than half a mile from her own home.

In a cellphone video provided by the sheriff, Gonzalez could be seen running into a creek. That’s the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

