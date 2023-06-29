Pet safety in the warm summer months

By Adriana Doria
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures continue to rise, more and more people are outside ... sometimes even with their pets. However, just like humans, pets can get caught up in the fun and forget about how hot it really is outside while they run around.

With this hot weather, it is important to take extra care of your pets to keep them safe and healthy and prevent any negative health repercussions.

Sarah Tolley, Director of Community Engagement at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, urges everyone to start taking steps now to get ahead of the heat and says it is the best thing to do for yourself and your pets.

It is so much better to be proactive rather than reactive,” Tolley said. “Shade and water are going to be your best friend whenever you are trying to keep your pet safe from the heat.”

Now, even though you may want to bring your pets along with you to all of your fun outdoor activities this summer, that is not always the best option for their safety.

“Try to limit activity outside, so if you know you are going to be outside for a very long time, maybe its not the best idea to take your pet to that event, said Angie Gillenwater, Community Engagement Manager at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. ”But if you can’t, like I said just try to keep shade and cool water available.”

Tolley and Gillenwater both agree that taking these steps now and throughout the summer will help to mitigate any potential problems your pets could face as a result of the heat.

But, these are not the only things pet owners can do.

Eric Lee, a veterinarian at the Kanawha Boulevard Animal Hospital, says pet owners can also try and walk their dogs in the early morning or evening hours when the temperatures are cooler to help prevent damage.

But, during this warm weather, it is very important for pet owners to stay alert and aware of any symptoms their met may experience that seem abnormal.

“They have a distressed look in their face, they can’t stop panting, they start breathing hard, their gums are bright red colors, often the whites of the eyes are very bloodshot, these animals will be in distressed, it’ll be obvious,” Lee said.

