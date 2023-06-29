2 critically injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene Thursday evening of a shooting that critically injured two people in Charleston.

Charleston Police Department Lt. Tony Hazelett said two people were shot -- a male and a female. He said the shooting happened after a fight.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue on the city’s West Side.

Police say both victims are in critical but stable condition. They say a suspect has been detained.

Investigators say the fight appeared to be between the suspect and the male victim.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more details.

