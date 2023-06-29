Police searching for man accused in elderly man’s assault

The assault that happened around 8:40 p.m. was caught on surveillance camera, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – Police have arrested two men and are searching for a third believed to be involved in the assault of an elderly man on June 29.

The assault that happened around 8:40 p.m. was caught on surveillance camera, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 81-year-old man lying in the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for and underwent surgery for his injuries.

The Portsmouth Police Investigation Division determined three members of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club caused the victim’s injuries.

Surveillance video shows the victim and the three men outside of a restaurant. At one point, one man comes up to the elderly victim and pushes him to the ground using his chest.

The three men left the elderly man injured, lying in the street.

The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s...
The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robert J. Lunsford of McDermott, Ohio.

The investigation was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury, who returned indictments for the three men.

On June 28, 2023, The U.S. Marshal’s office arrested Justin White, 37, from Portsmouth, Ohio, Timothy Clifford, 51, of Portsmouth, Ohio and attempted to arrest Robert Lunsford, 37, from McDermott, Ohio.


The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robert J. Lunsford of McDermott, Ohio.(Portsmouth Police Department)

Justin White and Timothy Clifford are currently in the Scioto County Jail facing obstruction of justice.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, attempts to arrest Robert Lunsford have been unsuccessful. Lunsford is facing felonious assault, aggravated assault, and obstructing justice.


The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robert J. Lunsford of McDermott, Ohio.(Portsmouth Police Department)


