Smoke hangs in another day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With a spell of hot and humid weather set to arrive, it seems strange that the weather talk these days focuses on Canadian smoke. But in this spring-summer that has overall lacked heat and rain, the smoke headline is warranted.

On Wednesday, the thick haze and smoke reduced vision here at home to as low as a mile and half to 2 miles at Tri-State and Yeager airports. Summer vacation destinations like Cedar Point and Put-In-Bay in Ohio dealt with the cloak of haze and smoke too on Lake Erie. Mlb.com mentioned how air quality was closely monitored before the Cubs game at Wrigley and the Bucs game at PNC park.

Looking ahead, Thursday’s catch phrase to describe our air quality is taken from our departed friend Bill Campbell. A former captain of the R & A of St. Andrew’s Scotland, Bill once told me of the weather at the Olde Course that the caddy saying on the first tee to visiting golfers from America was “Nay wind, nay rain, nay golf”!

Well, I will borrow that phrase with a footnote to Bill. As for our smoky and hazy skies, the phrase, NO RAIN, NO WIND, NO CHANGE tells it all. Thursday’s weather will heat up and without any rain or wind to dilute the air, we are facing another stagnant air day with smoke and haze clinging to the hills and a whiff of smoke adding at times a putrid smell to the air.

Now by Friday and the weekend the prospects for cleansing showers and downpours gives us hope of better-smelling and looking days ahead.

