State Capitol steps project ahead of schedule

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water problem in a section of the West Virginia Capitol’s steps is getting closer to being fixed.

Secretary of the Department of Administration Mark Scott said this all goes back to May of 2021 when the water intrusion was discovered.

“We had some failure with the concrete below the stairs and so we started investigating, had engineers take a look at it and determine the best way to fix it,” Scott said.

In May of 2022, construction got underway.

Scott said the steps laid out in the courtyard are almost all the original steps and will be used in the finished project.

“We’re trying to stay the best we can with historically how it was and so there was no damage to the treads themselves; it was just all underneath,” he said.

Scott said the project was supposed to take around two years but believes the project will be finished by November.

