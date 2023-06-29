Thunder to threaten over the long holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The smoke and haze level held steady on Thursday as Canadian wildfires burn virtually untouchable in the hinterlands of our friends to the north. Meanwhile showers and thunderstorms were marching thru the Midwest and targeting our area. So in time a gully washing downpour will cross our paths. Oddly, areas that get with a slow mover or a few storms are fair game for a street flood. Those select areas can get more rain in an hour than we have measured much of the month of June.

Tonight, skies will remain hazy and a bit smoky this evening as showers stay safely to our west. That keeps the Pullman Square concert looking AOK. Overnight a thunder shower is possible. Low 69. Friday a hazy, hot and suddenly humid air mass will open the gates for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Highs will hit near 90.

The weekend will feature a tropical air mass in control with a shower or downpour in a thunderstorm likely thru Monday. While any storm can muster local high water and power hits, most of the time will be rain free and good for outdoor events like the Sternwheel regatta in Charleston, Summer Motion in Ashland and the Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair in Ripley. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70.

