3H weather weekend as we celebrate the 4th

Holiday weekend forecast, hot and tricky!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The 4 day July 4th holiday is upon us and that means events galore to enjoy. Given the air has turned muggy for the first time in a while, all event goers will have their sights on the forecast and the doppler radar app, https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar/, to stay abreast of changing weather conditions. When and where will the heavens open up? Questions to be answered with future fine tunings of the local forecast.

Tonight, we are rain free with a tropical paradise of a climate. Overnight a shower or thunderstorm can sneak in from the west. Lows will be near 70. Saturday and Sunday will feature ample hot and muggy sunshine though a shower and thunderstorm will pass on occasion. Highs 85-90. Lows near 70.

Monday and Tuesday will see the risk of thunder drop though the hot sun will raise temperatures well into the 80s for pool parties, picnics and parades. Meanwhile the early call is for nearly perfect weather for Tuesday night fireworks, early call that is!

