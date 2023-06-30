Accident involving semi closes portion of Route 2

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ohio River Road, close to Three Mile Creek Road.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 in Cabell County was blocked by emergency crews on Friday following an accident involving a semi, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com Route 2 will be blocked for at least a couple more hours.

Dispatchers say a semi overturned onto railroad tracks.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

