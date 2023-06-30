Coping with smoky air

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hazy skies remained over our region once again Thursday as a result of the massive fires burning up stretches of Canadian forests.

At the A.D. Lewis pool in Huntington, lifeguard Mekhi Barlow says because of the smoky conditions, they took extra precautions.

“If you have asthma, then we don’t want you taking any type of swim test or doing too much,” he said. “Breathing or panting probably wouldn’t be the best in these conditions.”

Jill Jackson works as a child care provider and brought a couple kids to the pool. She says she was feeling the effects.

“It’s kind of difficult today, a little stuffy,” she said.

Jackson cut their pool day short because of the air quality.

“It makes me nervous a little to know there could be some health problems we may not even know about,” she said.

At the Pullman Summer Concert Series, Charlotte Perkins took in the live music. She says it’s one of the few trips she’s made outside since the smoke rolled in.

“I don’t want to get sick over it,” Perkins said. “I sure don’t.”

Health experts say people who don’t have underlying health conditions could still develop symptoms if they’re outside in these conditions for too long.

