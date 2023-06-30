Coping with smoky air

Hazy skies remain over our region as a result of the massive fires burning up stretches of Canadian forests.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hazy skies remained over our region once again Thursday as a result of the massive fires burning up stretches of Canadian forests.

At the A.D. Lewis pool in Huntington, lifeguard Mekhi Barlow says because of the smoky conditions, they took extra precautions.

“If you have asthma, then we don’t want you taking any type of swim test or doing too much,” he said. “Breathing or panting probably wouldn’t be the best in these conditions.”

Jill Jackson works as a child care provider and brought a couple kids to the pool. She says she was feeling the effects.

“It’s kind of difficult today, a little stuffy,” she said.

Jackson cut their pool day short because of the air quality.

“It makes me nervous a little to know there could be some health problems we may not even know about,” she said.

At the Pullman Summer Concert Series, Charlotte Perkins took in the live music. She says it’s one of the few trips she’s made outside since the smoke rolled in.

“I don’t want to get sick over it,” Perkins said. “I sure don’t.”

Health experts say people who don’t have underlying health conditions could still develop symptoms if they’re outside in these conditions for too long.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal shooting investigation enters second day
Names released in deadly Montgomery shooting
The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s...
Police searching for man accused in elderly man’s assault
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
U.S. cities blanketed by haze
WVDEP, DHHR issue statewide air quality advisory

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Senator calls for hearings into faulty hydrants
WSAZ Investigates | Senator calls for hearings into faulty hydrants
Overnight lightning and rain
Holiday weekend forecast has us on gully washer watch
Hazy skies remain over our region as a result of the massive fires burning up stretches of...
Coping with smoky air
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death