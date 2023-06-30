Dealing with added loss after losing a loved one

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one is already a difficult time, but some families are facing added grief after officials say they bought headstones and other monuments from a company in Kanawha County but didn’t receive them.

The state slapped a lawsuit against a cemetery monument seller for allegedly taking payments from consumers and not delivering what they paid for.

“This is a really serious issue,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said.” If you buy a product or a service, there’s an expectation, a promise that you’re going to fulfill your end of the bargain.”

Morrisey said his office has been investigating Glen Naylor II’s monument company in Clendenin since last year after receiving several complaints from people including Amy Ullman.

She said in October 2021, she tried to place an order with Naylor to have the date of her mother’s death engraved on her headstone, but things didn’t seem right from the start.

“Every time I talked to him, it was the contract, the contract,” Ullman said. Well, ya know, I got that contract back to you as soon as i got it and i thought the first red flag was i did have to wait at least two months before I ever got that contract in the mail.”

Ullman said she had to pay for the service in full prior to any work being done.

“I signed that in good faith, but he did not follow through,” she said.

As the months went by, she said hope dwindled and guilt grew.

“i was taking the blame for not getting it done, when it wasn’t my fault at all,” she said. “I would go to the cemetery to see if he ever did it and it was never done. So, I would call and sometimes they would answer and sometimes they wouldn’t.”

By spring of 2022, with no answers and no work on her mother’s headstone. Ullman said she ended up paying someone else to do the job -- completing it within a few weeks.

“Maybe I could have just left it and not ever have done it, but that would have been disrespectful,” she said.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok called the owner of the business to try and get answers. While he declined an on-camera interview, he agreed to speak with her over the phone.

“I’m not trying to deceive anybody due to the COVID backup and all of that, just trying to get caught back up as I work by myself. I will, ya know, have everything completed by the end of July,” he said.

Pinchok took that response to Attorney General Morrisey.

Pinchok: “I did have a phone call with Glenn Naylor earlier this morning, and he was talking to me about how the main reason behind not getting out the projects in full after consumers paid for them was mainly because of a backup in materials due to COVID. and he did mention that by July, end of July of this year -- he would be caught up. what’s your response to that?”

Morrisey: “Well, I think we’re in litigation now. We’re willing to listen to information not only from him, but all the consumers that may have been negatively affected. Some of these have been going on a really long time ... I think it’s important that these consumers are made whole and that any person who had an issue with this company -- come forward and let us know that way we have a full sense and scope of the problem.

It’s a problem Ullman said she never thought she would have to deal with -- during one of the darkest times of her life.

“There are the stages of healing and closure, and then that final closure piece is the cemetery and that’s where it kind of fell apart,” she said.

If anyone has experienced this kind of situation, Morrisey said to reach out to his office and let them know.

