Drug trafficking arrests made after meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine found

During the execution of the search warrant, officers located a large quantity of crystal meth,...
During the execution of the search warrant, officers located a large quantity of crystal meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A month’s long drug investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has ended with two drug trafficking arrests.

The sheriff’s office arrested Trevon Terrell and Mylan Bodiford, both of Columbus, Ohio, on several counts of trafficking a controlled substance after crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine were found as a search warrant was executed in Phelps, Kentucky on June 30.

Detectives also located a large amount of cash and other drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Pike County Detention Center Canine Unit and the Pikeville Police Department.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Thursday evening in Charleston after a fight, according to Charleston...
2 injured in shooting
The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s...
Police searching for man accused in elderly man’s assault
Man arrested after police find marijuana, cocaine in apartment
Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.
Human remains identified as woman missing 2 years
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death

Latest News

Putnam County Commission calls for internal investigation after dog euthanized
The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ohio River Road, close to Three Mile Creek Road.
Accident involving semi closes portion of Route 2
KSP | One person dead following ATV crash
Three injured in self-defense shooting incident, police say