Drug trafficking arrests made after meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine found

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A month’s long drug investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has ended with two drug trafficking arrests.

The sheriff’s office arrested Trevon Terrell and Mylan Bodiford, both of Columbus, Ohio, on several counts of trafficking a controlled substance after crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine were found as a search warrant was executed in Phelps, Kentucky on June 30.

Detectives also located a large amount of cash and other drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Pike County Detention Center Canine Unit and the Pikeville Police Department.

