Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found

A development in a two year-old case confirms a families worst fears.
Family members spoke out after the remains of a missing woman were found in eastern Kentucky.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After two years, Kandi Gonzalez’s body was found with an answer her family wishes was different.

Kandi’s mom, Betty Dixon, is just one family member who wishes the ongoing case took a turn in a different direction.

You know I can look at all these and remember all the great times and the fun times that we had, but we’ll never talk about them again.

Betty Dixon

Investigators said Kandi was last seen on Abbott Creek Road in June 2021, and now her family is finally starting to get some answers.

Kandi’s cousin, Jennifer Cline, expressed what she wishes really happened yesterday after Kandi’s remains were identified.

The remains were found, ya know we were hoping someone would get closure, but obviously we didn’t want it to be us. ... we can now focus on getting justice for Kandi, and figuring out, ya know, what happened.

Jennifer Cline

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the case.

