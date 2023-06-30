First responders warn of the dangers of using sparklers

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It only takes a spark for July 4th fun to turn tragic.

“A sparkler in my hand that burns 1,800 to 2-3,000 degrees, it throws out sparks and we let children play with them,” Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said.

A 2022 study conducted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission found Children 15 and younger made up 28 percent of the 7,400 fireworks-related injuries.

Sigman said those who do choose to use sparklers should prepare their space in advance.

“I got eye protection on for the sparks, and I got a flammable retardant shirt on and you also gotta clear off a space of about 35 feet with no other flammables around, we don’t want a kid’s skin to be up against the fire,” Sigman said.

He also advised watching the sparklers burn out completely before submerging them in water and tossing them in the trash.

West Virginia State Police are also reminding to not light up fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

In Ohio, fireworks can be set off on July 3, 4, and 5th and the weekend after Independence Day.

In Kentucky, the allowed time and location differs from place to place.

