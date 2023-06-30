First Warning Forecast | Stormy afternoon, dry overnight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A cold front will roll on through for the middle portions of the afternoon, allowing for the development of some showers and storms. These will produce a brief downpour, before things begin to clear out for the overnight hours. I think Huntington’s fireworks should have a good shot at happening, but Gallipolis’s parade may get rained on.

Another chance of showers move in for Tuesday, but mainly over the mountain location east of I-79 and I-77. Most of the rest of us should see better weather over the day on Tuesday, as high pressure builds into the overall area.

High pressure should continue to impact the entire area Wednesday into Thursday, allowing much of the region to stay fairly dry throughout much of those days. As the high moves eastward, southerly flow behind it will kick up some warmer temperatures, allowing highs to reach into the 90s once again.

More rain is expected for the weekend, as another cold front will try to slide on through the overall area. Our best chances of rain should cone Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.