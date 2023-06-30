Gray names new General Manager of WSAZ-WQCW

Joel Swisher is the Vice President/General Manager at WSAZ and has been with the company since...
Joel Swisher is the Vice President/General Manager at WSAZ and has been with the company since January of 2016(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia native has taken the helm at Charleston/Huntington’s number one television station, WSAZ.

Joel Swisher was promoted to Vice President/General Manager of NBC affiliate WSAZ and WQCW.

Swisher has held sales management roles at Gray Television’s WSAZ and WQCW since 2016.

He previously spent 14 years in various sales and management positions at other media companies in West Virginia.

Swisher has been instrumental at WSAZ in expanding the station’s community involvement and outreach. Swisher stated, “Being from West Virginia and living in this market since 2008, I understand the importance of being involved in the communities you represent. WSAZ has been making a difference in our communities since the signal was turned on in November of 1949.”

Swisher assumed his new role on June 26 after the stations’ previous leader became the General Manager at Gray’s Cleveland television stations.

Swisher is a native of West Virginia and a proud alumnus of West Virginia University and Fairmont State University.

Joel has been married to his wife Jessica for 12 years and they have one daughter together. When Joel isn’t working, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and enjoying all the state and national parks the region has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Thursday evening in Charleston after a fight, according to Charleston...
2 injured in shooting
The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s...
Police searching for man accused in elderly man’s assault
Man arrested after police find marijuana, cocaine in apartment
KSP | One person dead following ATV crash
Gonzalez was last seen June 1, 2021 near Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.
Human remains identified as woman missing 2 years

Latest News

Studio 3 at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
Studio 3 at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
Studio 3 at the Regatta
Studio 3 at the Regatta
Kate Boytek to perform at Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
Kate Boytek to perform at Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
Better than Ezra on Studio 3
Better than Ezra on Studio 3