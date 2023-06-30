Gray names new General Manager of WSAZ-WQCW

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia native has taken the helm at Charleston/Huntington’s number one television station, WSAZ.

Joel Swisher was promoted to Vice President/General Manager of NBC affiliate WSAZ and WQCW.

Swisher has held sales management roles at Gray Television’s WSAZ and WQCW since 2016.

He previously spent 14 years in various sales and management positions at other media companies in West Virginia.

Swisher has been instrumental at WSAZ in expanding the station’s community involvement and outreach. Swisher stated, “Being from West Virginia and living in this market since 2008, I understand the importance of being involved in the communities you represent. WSAZ has been making a difference in our communities since the signal was turned on in November of 1949.”

Swisher assumed his new role on June 26 after the stations’ previous leader became the General Manager at Gray’s Cleveland television stations.

Swisher is a native of West Virginia and a proud alumnus of West Virginia University and Fairmont State University.

Joel has been married to his wife Jessica for 12 years and they have one daughter together. When Joel isn’t working, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and enjoying all the state and national parks the region has to offer.

