Holiday weekend forecast has us on gully washer watch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hazy and stuffy conditions of this week have taken a toll on our psyches. Absence the blue skies of the season, the murky conditions have coaxed many to curtail outdoor activities. Andrew Colegrove reported on this phenomenon on NewsChannel 3 at 11. But now after a very dry June, the pre-holiday weekend is set to turn the tables on the dryness. At the brink of drought, welcomed showers and downpours will pass on occasion this weekend.

An overnight shower and thunderstorm pattern will scatter through the region especially in Ohio, far northern Kentucky and Central WV along I-64. These rains may deliver as much rain in a few hours as some areas have measured all month long. These cells as they pass pre-dawn will be armed with gusty winds, streaks of lightning and rumbles of thunder. Local street flooding is likely in the heavier downpours.

Of course the benefit from these rains will be to help cleanse the air of some of the thick haze and smoke, making for a better breathing environment.

For areas that miss out overnight, the reality is that there will be daily waves of rain passing through Monday so all outdoor activities will be keeping a wary eye to the sky. When and where will the heavens open up? That will be a task for our weather staff and the wsaz.com tracking app!

