Man charged with attempted murder after long foot chase

Allegedly fired weapon near woman ‘s home
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from West Portsmouth faces attempted murder, among other charges, after his arrest earlier this week, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan Mosley, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday after a foot chase through a field in the “bottoms” area of West Portsmouth near state Routes 73 and 104. Investigators say Mosley continued running and even jumped off one of the twin bridges on U.S. 52. He landed in a brushy area on the Portsmouth side of the river. He then ran toward a field behind Bertha Avenue in Portsmouth.

A woman told deputies a man had broken out windows to her home, fired gunshots and claimed he would shoot deputies. That incident happened in the 1400 block of Third Street in West Portsmouth.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers helped during the search for Mosley. It ended in grassy farmland behind Bertha Avenue. Law enforcement recovered a 9mm handgun from Mosley.

Investigators say Mosley suffered minor injuries from jumping off the bridge.

He also faces discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, violation of a protective order, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Mosley is being held on $197,750 bond. More charges are possible after a grand jury reviews the evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

