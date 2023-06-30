Man wanted in connection with elderly man’s assault turns himself in

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man police were searching for in connection with the alleged assault of an elderly man has turned himself in, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Robert Lunsford is facing felonious assault, aggravated assault, and obstructing justice after an incident that took place on June 29.

According to police, an 81-year-old man was pushed to the ground and left lying in the street.

The assault that happened around 8:40 p.m. was caught on surveillance camera.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and underwent surgery for his injuries.

The Portsmouth Police Investigation Division determined three members of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club caused the victim’s injuries.

Surveillance video shows the victim and the three men outside of a restaurant. At one point, one man comes up to the elderly victim and pushes him to the ground using his chest.

The investigation was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury, who returned indictments for the three men.

On June 28, 2023, the U.S. Marshal’s office arrested Justin White, 37, from Portsmouth, Ohio, and Timothy Clifford, 51, of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Justin White and Timothy Clifford are currently in the Scioto County Jail facing obstruction of justice.

The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robert J. Lunsford of McDermott, Ohio. (Portsmouth Police Department)

