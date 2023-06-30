Off-roading safety tips

Some ways to keep you and your loved ones safe ahead of the Fourth of July
With summer in full swing, we have some tips for off-road vehicle safety.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another life has been lost in our region due to an an off-roading vehicle accident.

Around 11:20 a.m. Friday, Kentucky State Police received a phone call about a woman involved in a side-by-side accident.

Alisa Vallance was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Goodall, the accident happened after the vehicle started going the wrong way. The incident happened after a stall out going up an incline, according to a KSP statement. This led to the vehicle rolling backward, flipping it on its side, falling on Vallance.

As a parent, Goodall has some advice for parents to help keep their kids safe during the long weekend.

“You just use extreme caution. My children and I use ATVs. You know, they ride in the yard,” Goodall said.

Derrick Ray, an EMS captain, also offers advice on how to keep loved ones safe.

“You need to follow the guidelines your ATV recommends. If it doesn’t recommend being on the roadway, don’t take it on the roadway,” Ray said.

Other ways to help keep others safe are making sure helmets and seatbelts are worn.

Officials also urge people to tell those you trust where you are going in case of an emergency.

