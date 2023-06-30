PSC orders hydrant information after WSAZ Investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following WSAZ Investigations into faulty hydrants, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia has ordered a general investigation to examine the maintenance and testing of fire hydrants.

WSAZ Investigates | Senator calls for hearings into faulty hydrants

Although the Commission has no requirements for water pressure or volume for fire suppression, the state Department of Health and Human Resources requires that, “Under no circumstances shall fire flows be less than 250 gallons per minute.”

The WSAZ investigation -- False Security -- stemmed from two fires with the same story. Firefighters didn’t have enough water May 5 to fight a house fire in Charleston, 15 months after crews encountered the same issue in failed efforts to save a Pizza Hut in Danville.

Our investigation into the problem found even more issues -- a hydrant next to a nursing home, which produced so little water that its owner took it out of service days after seeing our story.

According to the PSC, one of the primary charges of the commission is to require public utilities to perform in a manner designed to safeguard the interests of the public and the utilities. Whether a fire hydrant is owned by a public utility or served by a utility, the utility has responsibilities to assure that the hydrant will perform adequately.

The commission has ordered that on or before July 28, 2023, all public utility owners of fire hydrants or that serve private fire hydrants shall provide certain information to the commission.

The commission says the information being asked for includes: the number of hydrants owned or serviced, their age, descriptions of the infrastructure supporting them, problems or complaints encountered, and maintenance schedules and practices.

PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said, “We are seeking information and will evaluate when we receive it and then we will determine if further action is necessary.”

For previous WSAZ coverage, TAP the link below:

WSAZ Investigates | Senator calls for hearings into faulty hydrants

WSAZ Investigates | False Security

WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for Action after our investigation into Faulty Hydrants

WSAZ Investigates | False Security

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.