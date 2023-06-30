Skin cancer prevention and treatment with Pikeville Medical Center

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For most people, summer means a lot of fun in the sun. All that time outdoors can put you at risk for skin cancer, though.

Dr. Ruth Lavigne, radiation oncologist with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk prevention and treatment.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

