HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to stay up to date with the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

Susan gets a tour of Miss Sterling from the owner, Kris Eads.

Taylor gets a tour of Lauren Elizabeth from the Captain, Steve Price.

Taylor speaks with Miss Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Sophia Wigal and Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Teen Kendall Tucker.

The Regatta started in 1971 because of a man named Nelson Jones.

Susan and Taylor talk to Robert 'Kool' Bell on Studio 3.

Taylor and Susan talk to Kevin Griffin from Better Than Ezra.

Kate let Studio 3 viewers watch her new music video 'Anywhere.'

Taylor and Susan check out the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta for this week's Gas Tank Getaway.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.