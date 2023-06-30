Zerkle introduced as Marshall softball head coach

Herd's new softball coach
Herd's new softball coach(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Talk about a round tripper, Marshall softball legend Morgan Zerkle made it all the way back to Huntington on Friday as she was introduced as Marshall’s new softball coach.

The 27-year old former All American for the Thundering Herd was introduced before a crowd that included Dr. Dorothy Hicks, for whom Marshall’s softball facility is named. She understands the symmetry of her coming back home.

“It was my dream to play Division 1 softball and Marshall gave me that opportunity.,” Zerkle said. “Marshall showed me what career I was really interested in, developing young women like myself.”

Zerkle has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Miami of Ohio. She also has been playing professionally.

She played her high school softball at Cabell Midland.

