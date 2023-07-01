Fishing Forecast | July 1st, 2023

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fishing forecast is back on Saturday mornings!

If you want to submit photos of your big catch, head over to our website or the WSAZ app and click on the “photos and videos” tab.

Then, scroll down to “capture your catch” and click “add media.”

Make sure to include your name, where you caught the fish, what kind of fish it is-- and any helpful details about your catch, so we can share your photo next week.

